TING Athlete's Foot Spray Recalled for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Insight Pharmaceuticals has announced another recall for TING Athlete’s Foot Antifungal Spray after finding elevated levels of toxic benzene.

The recall involves TING® 1% Tolnaftate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid, which is packaged in blue and white aerosol cans with Lot Number 0H50545 or 1G50645 on the bottom of the can.

According to the recall, benzene was not added to the product as an ingredient. Instead, it came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

In November 2023, Insight Pharmaceuticals previously recalled two lots of TING 2% Miconazole Nitrate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray after two samples tested positive for benzene.

No serious injuries were reported in either recall, but benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene may result in leukemia, blood cancer, and life-threatening blood disorders.

Insight Pharmaceuticals is urging customers to stop using the recalled cans of TING and take a picture of the bottom of the can to receive a refund. For more information, visit https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact.

Source: Insight Pharmaceuticals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of TING® 1% Tolnaftate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid Due to the Presence of Benzene