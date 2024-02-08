Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Insight Pharmaceuticals has announced another recall for TING Athlete’s Foot Antifungal Spray after finding elevated levels of toxic benzene.

The recall involves TING® 1% Tolnaftate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid, which is packaged in blue and white aerosol cans with Lot Number 0H50545 or 1G50645 on the bottom of the can.

According to the recall, benzene was not added to the product as an ingredient. Instead, it came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

In November 2023, Insight Pharmaceuticals previously recalled two lots of TING 2% Miconazole Nitrate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray after two samples tested positive for benzene.

No serious injuries were reported in either recall, but benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene may result in leukemia, blood cancer, and life-threatening blood disorders.

Insight Pharmaceuticals is urging customers to stop using the recalled cans of TING and take a picture of the bottom of the can to receive a refund. For more information, visit https://www.prestigebrands.com/contact.

TING Athlete's Foot Spray Recalled for Toxic Benzene

Source: Insight Pharmaceuticals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of TING® 1% Tolnaftate Athlete’s Foot Spray Antifungal Spray Liquid Due to the Presence of Benzene

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *