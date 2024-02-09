2 Million Garment Steamers Recalled After 23 People Burned

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Vornado has recalled about 2 million Steamfast, Vornado, and Sharper Image Handheld Garment Steamers due to a risk of burn injuries.

The garment steamers were recalled because they can shoot out hot water from the steam nozzle when they are heating up or being used.

The problem poses a “serious burn hazard to consumers,” the recall warns. At least 23 people reported burn injuries due to the problem.

Vornado said it also received 122 reports of hot water “spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle.”

The company is asking customers to immediately stop using the garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or a replacement handheld garment steamer.

The recall involves three brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast (model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447), Vornado (model number VS-410), and Sharper Image (model number SI-428).

These handheld garment steamers were sold nationwide between July 2009 and January 2024 at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores, and online at Amazon.com and other websites.

For more information on how to receive a refund or replacement garment steamer, visit the recall website at https://www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs.

Source: Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard