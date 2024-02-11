Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Electrolux Group has recalled 383,240 Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerators because broken plastic pieces can fall into the ice bucket.

Electrolux “received 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, including two incidents resulting in laceration and ingestion injuries when the pieces were dispensed out of the recalled ice bucket.”

The recall Frigidaire® side-by-side refrigerators with Slim Ice buckets that were manufactured between 2015 and 2019.

These refrigerators have model numbers DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from November 2015 through September 2019 for between $1,400 and $2,400.

The manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the ice makers and contact the company for a free replacement ice bucket assembly component.

For more information, visit the recall website at www.icebucketrecall.com

Source: Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerators with Slim Ice Buckets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards