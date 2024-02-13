Husqvarna Recalls 403,000 Grass Trimmers After Fires Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Husqvarna has recalled about 403,000 gas-powered grass trimmers because they can catch on fire or cause burn injuries.

There were 12 reports of the recalled grass trimmers catching on fire, electrical sparks or arcing, including two reports of property damage.

One person also suffered burns on their arm and leg when they tried to extinguish a fire.

The problem is that “incorrect wiring in the ignition modules on the recalled grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit,” the recall warns.

The recall involves gas-powered Husqvarna Grass Trimmers with model numbers 330LK, 130C and 130L.

They were sold by Husqvarna dealers, Lowes, Tractor Supply, other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through November 2023 for between $250 and $300.

Husqvarna is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled grass trimmers and contact the company to schedule a free repair. For more information, visit https://www.husqvarna.com/us/support/ and click on Important Grass Trimmer Recall.

Source: Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard