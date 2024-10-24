Anker has recalled about 2,100 power banks because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1642, A1647, and A1652. They were sold from January 2024 to July 2024.

These devices include the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Banks, or Anker MagGo Power Banks, which are portable electronic charging devices for phones, tablets, and laptops.

Anker discovered a manufacturing defect that poses a fire hazard in some of the lithium-ion batteries in these power banks.

There were 28 reports of the batteries overheating, exploding, and the power bank catching on fire. Two burn injuries were reported, involving 1st- and 2nd-degree burns to the consumer’s hands.

The power banks were sold at Best Buy, Target, NEXT TRADING SAS, C2 Wireless and K Spider Inc. stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ebay.com, AAliExpress.com, and Walmart.com.

Anker is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.anker.com/a1642-a1647-a1652-recall, where you can see photos, serial numbers, or register for a free replacement power bank.

Source: Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations