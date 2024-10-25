A growing number of lawsuits have been filed by people who got E. coli after eating at McDonald’s stores in Colorado and Nebraska.

The first lawsuit was filed by Eric Stelly, a man from Colorado who ate at McDonald’s about three weeks ago. His symptoms were so severe that he went to the hospital, where he tested positive for E. coli.

The second lawsuit was filed by Clarissa DeBock, a woman who ate at a McDonald’s in Nebraska on September 18, 2024. A few days later, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with E. coli.

Both lawsuits were filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Illinois, where the Chicago-based McDonald’s is headquartered.

Onions are suspected as the source of the outbreak, and McDonald’s identified Taylor Farms as its supplier. Taylor Farms has recalled onions that were used by McDonald’s and other fast-food chains.

As of October 24, health officials have confirmed that 75 people were infected with E. coli in 13 states after eating at McDonald’s, according to the FDA.

Most people in the outbreak reported eating Quarter Pounders before becoming sick, but not all. It is still unknown what specific food ingredient is contaminated, but onions are the most likely source.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of fresh slivered onions to the affected McDonald’s stores, is asking restaurants and other food-service customers to stop using some onions during the ongoing investigation.

The last illness was reported on October 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Due to the product actions taken by both companies, CDC believes the risk to the public is very low.”

Source: First lawsuit filed against McDonald’s over its E. coli outbreak