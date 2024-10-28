Swagtron E-Scooters Linked to Dangerous Fire Hazard

Swagtron Electric Scooters (“e-scooters”) have been linked to a serious fire hazard, a risk of burn injuries, and a devastating residential fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Swagtron, a company based in South Bend, Indiana, “has not been responsive” to requests for a recall or more information, according to the CPSC.

Instead, safety officials are warning consumers to stop using Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5-Boost Commuter E-Scooters due to a fire hazard.

These e-scooters have been linked to 7 reports of overheating, smoking, melting, igniting, or catching on fire, according to the warning.

One fire caused a burn injury and severe damage to a residential apartment building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November 2023.

Fire hazards have also been linked to other Swagtron products, according to the warning: “CPSC is also aware of 139 reports of fire or other thermal incidents involving other Swagtron products.”

These e-scooters were black or silver in color, with “SWAGGER 5” printed in large letters on the stem of the handlebars.

They were sold from 2019 to the present, at stores like Tractor Supply, Best Buy, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Amazon.com, and other websites.

People who own these Swagtron e-scooters should “immediately stop using and charging these electric scooters and dispose of them following local hazardous waste disposal procedures,” according to the warning.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death