Savencia Cheese USA has recalled a variety of soft cheeses that pose a risk of food poisoning due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall involves certain brie and camembert cheeses that were sold at Aldi, Market Basket, and other grocery stores.

No illnesses were reported in the recall, but routine testing discovered that “processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the announcement.

Finished products have not tested positive for Listeria, the company said.

The recalled brands of soft cheeses include Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, Supreme Oval, La Bonne Vie Brie, La Bonne Vie Camembert, Industrial Brie, and Market Basket Brie.

Savencia Cheese is urging customers to identify the recalled products by checking product information on the recall notice, such as best-by dates and UPC numbers.

For more information, contact Savencia Cheese by calling (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

Source: Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Select Soft Ripened Cheeses