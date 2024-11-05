Harbor Freight Tools has recalled about 53,000 Bauer® 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayers because they can leak chemicals and the battery can catch on fire.

The products have a 20V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which powers a sprayer pump that lets a person continuously spray liquid chemicals.

The problem is that the “sprayer pump on the backpack can leak chemicals into the battery compartment and can cause the battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard,” according to the recall warning.

No injuries were reported, but Harbor Freight said it received 8 reports of the battery overheating, smoking, melting, and catching on fire.

The recalled backpack sprayers were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from March 2022 to September 2024.

They can be identified by Item Number 58671 and UPC 193175443663. The sprayer is red, white, and black, with the name “Bauer” printed on the back of the product.

Customers should stop using the recalled sprayers and contact Harbor Freight for instructions on how to return the sprayer hose and wand. You can get a refund in the form of a gift card to Harbor Freight Tools.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.harborfreight.com/recalls or call Customer Support at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.

Source: Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Bauer 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers Due to Fire Hazard