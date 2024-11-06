60,000 Wawa Tumblers Recalled for Metal Straw Injury Hazard

HALO Branded Solutions has recalled about 60,000 Wawa®-branded 24-oz. tumblers because the metal straw can cut people.

The tumblers are insulated mugs that keep drinks hot or cold for several hours, with a lid to prevent spills, and a reusable metal straw.

The problem is that “the metal straw inside the tumbler can cut your mouth and/or fingers,” according to the recall.

HALO said it received 4 reports of people who suffered laceration injuries (cuts) to their hand or mouth while using the metal straw.

HALO is urging people to immediately stop using the metal straw and contact the company for instructions on how to get a free replacement silicone straw, or how to return the tumbler for a $15 gift card.

Consumers can identify the recalled tumblers by looking for the name “Wawa” imprinted on the side.

They were sold in August 2024 at Wawa convenience stores in Alabama, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

The recalled 24-oz. tumblers came in four color-combinations: “The Mermaid”, which is pink/green, “Island Surf”, which is blue/yellow, “Sailor Breeze”, which is tan/orange, and “The Galaxy”, which is blue/pink.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://halo.com/safety-recall-24oz-mug/ or call HALO toll-free at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Source: HALO Recalls Tumblers with Metal Straws Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wawa Stores