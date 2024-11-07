Milo’s Poultry Farms has been hit by a proposed class action lawsuit in Wisconsin federal court after the company’s eggs were linked to an outbreak of Salmonella that sickened at least 93 people.

On September 6, Milo’s Poultry Farms recalled all eggs that were sold under the brand-names Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market.

The eggs were linked to an outbreak of Salmonella that infected at least 93 people in 12 states, including 34 people who were hospitalized due to severe food poisoning.

The proposed class action was filed by Joel A., a man from South Carolina who bought eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms on September 2, 2024, for personal household consumption, at a store near his home.

He said there were no warnings on the package that the eggs could present a risk of Salmonella contamination. If he had known, he claims he “would not have purchased the Products or would have paid significantly less,” according to the lawsuit.

He claims that he would consider buying eggs from Milo Poultry Farms again “if the Products and packaging were reformulated to be safe and avoid risk of bacterial contamination due to Salmonella.”

His lawsuit was filed on October 31, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin — Case Number 1:24-cv-01400.

Source: Egg Producer Milo’s Sued Over Salmonella Contamination