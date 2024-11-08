8,500 Guava Strollers Recalled for Fall and Injury Hazards

Guava Family has recalled about 8,500 first-generation Guava Roam jogging strollers due to a risk of brake failures.

Guava Family said it received “reports of the stroller brakes unexpectedly disengaging after being set, as well as reports of the brake pedal not engaging when pushed down.”

No injuries were reported in the recall, but brake failure could potentially allow a stroller to roll away with a child inside. This poses “fall and injury hazards to children,” according to Guava Family.

There were 67 reports of the brake lock disengaging, and 152 reports of the brake pedal not engaging when pushed down.

If the brakes unexpectedly release after being set, a parent or caregiver might be unable to stop the stroller from rolling away. The stroller could crash and a child could fall out. There is also a risk of severe accidents if the stroller rolls into a busy street or steep hill.

The recall involves “first-generation” Guava Roam strollers with manufacturing dates between July 2020 and December 2021 and Model No. 2205000. This information can be found on a label on the cross-bar under the seat (Click here to see a picture).

The strollers were sold online at www.guavafamily.com and www.babylist.com from August 2020 through October 2023.

If your Guava Roam stroller was recalled, do not use it until it is fixed. To register for a free repair kit, visit: https://www.guavafamily.com/pages/stroller-recall

Source: Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards