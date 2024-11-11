CIBUS Fresh has recalled a variety of Autumn Turkey Sandwiches because the Brie cheese spread may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recalled Autumn Turkey Sandwiches were distributed to six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.

The sandwiches can be identified by the following information:

CIBUS Fresh® Autumn Turkey Sandwich : 9.65oz – Item Number / Code 79616; UPC 00810028251915; and Expiration Dates 11/02/24 to 11/09/24

: 9.65oz – Item Number / Code 79616; UPC 00810028251915; and Expiration Dates 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 Jack &Olive® Autumn Turkey Sandwich : 9.65oz – Item Number / Code 79615; UPC 00810028251915; Expiration Dates 11/02/24 to 11/09/24

: 9.65oz – Item Number / Code 79615; UPC 00810028251915; Expiration Dates 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 Sprig and Sprout® Autumn Turkey Sandwich: 9.65oz – Item Number / Code 84408; UPC 00810028251915; Expiration Dates 11/03/24 to 11/09/24

The sandwiches were all made with Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb, which was recalled earlier this month by Savencia Cheese USA.

CIBUS Fresh said it recalled sandwiches containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb “due to supplier notification of a possible Listeria monocytogenes.” The sandwiches were distributed under the following labels: CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout.

No illnesses were reported in the recall, but Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Anyone can get sick, but infections are most serious for pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Source: CIBUS Fresh, is Recalling CIBUS Fresh Products Containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb Due to Supplier Notification of a Possible Listeria Monocytogenes