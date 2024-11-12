Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recalled After 7 Fires

Govee (also known as “GoveeLife”) has recalled more than 512,500 Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters in the U.S. after 7 fires were reported.

The recall also includes another 48,600 space heaters that were sold in Canada.

Govee said there were 113 reports of the space heaters overheating, which resulted in 7 fires and 1 person who had a minor burn injury.

Govee blamed defective wireless control features on the fire hazard, which “do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk,” according to the recall.

The space heaters were sold nationwide from September 2021 through September 2024 online at Amazon.com, https://us.govee.com, the Govee Home App, and TikTok Shop.

The recall involves GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters with the following Model Numbers:

H7130 (including the H7130101 variation)

H7131

H7132

H7133

H7134

H7135

Customers can find the model number on a label on the underside of each unit. If your space heater was recalled, Govee is warning you to immediately stop using it, unplug it, and cut the power cord.

To register for a refund, visit the https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall and follow instructions for how to upload photos of the unit.

Source: GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Govee