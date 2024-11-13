Over 44,000 Wolf Stoves Recalled for Fire, Burn Hazards

Wolf Appliance has recalled about 44,000 Wolf Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles due to a fire hazard.

The ranges were recalled after 36 reports of the griddles turning on unexpectedly. No injuries were reported, but it poses a burn hazard.

Wolf Appliance warned that “the range can short-circuit if liquids boil over or are spilled and turn on the griddle unexpectedly, posing a burn and fire hazard,” according to the recall.

The recall involves Wolf Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles, including models measuring 36 inches, 48 inches and 60 inches wide. They have serial numbers from 18517201 to 18868311.

The recall includes the following ranges:

36″ Dual Fuel Range — 4 Burners and Infrared Griddle

48″ Dual Fuel Range — 4 Burners and Infrared Griddle

48″ Dual Fuel Range — 4 Burners, Infrared Charbroiler and Infrared Griddle

48″ Dual Fuel Range — 6 Burners and Infrared Griddle

60″ Dual Fuel Range — 6 Burners and Infrared Griddle

60″ Dual Fuel Range — 6 Burners, Infrared Charbroiler and Infrared Griddle

The recalled ranges were sold at home appliance stores from August 2020 through September 2024 for between $12,500 and $23,000.

For more information, visit the Wolf Appliance recall website at https://www.subzero-wolf.com/wolf/ranges/dual-fuel-recall-2024 to contact the company and schedule a free repair.

Source: Wolf Appliance Recalls Dual Fuel Ranges with Infrared Griddles Due to Burn and Fire Hazards