Medical King Recalls 222,000 Bed Rails After Death Reported

Medical King has recalled about 222,000 adult portable bed rails because users can get trapped and suffocate to death.

“The recalled bed rails pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress,” according to the recall warning.

One death was reported in November 2023, when a 66-year-old man at a residential care facility in South Carolina became trapped between his mattress and a Bed Assist Rail (Model 7007).

The recall involves the following bed rails:

Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights : Model Numbers 7007 and 7057 — Made of black or white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch.

: Model Numbers 7007 and 7057 — Made of black or white metal tubing with a rounded black foam rubber grip handle and a fabric pouch. Bed Assist Rail Without Legs: Model Number 7037 — Made of silver metal tubing with a black foam rubber grip handle and a black fabric pouch.

Unfortunately, there are no model numbers or brand-specific labels on the recalled bed rails, so it may be hard to identify these products.

The recalled bed rails were sold from January 2020 through March 2024 online via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target Plus, eBay, Kohls.com and medicalkingusa.com.

Medical King is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact the company for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

To register for a free repair kit or a replacement bed rail, visit the Safety Recall Page at https://medicalkingusa.com/products/recalls for more information.

Source: Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported