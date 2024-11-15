Stokke Recalls YOYO3 Strollers For Serious Injury Hazard

The Norwegian baby products company Stokke has recalled about 2,890 YOYO³ strollers because the parking brake can fail and cause serious injuries.

Stokke said it discovered a parking brake issue that “could result in an unintentional release of the brake during use,” according to the recall website.

There were no consumer reports of parking brake malfunctions, but Stokke decided to recall the strollers “out of an abundance of caution.”

The problem is that if a parent or caregiver is not nearby when the parking brake releases, the stroller might roll away with a child inside.

No injuries were reported, but there is a risk of serious accidents if the stroller parking brake fails. The stroller could crash or roll into a hazard like traffic, stairs, or water, for example.

The recall involves YOYO³ strollers with serial numbers starting with “142AA” followed by numbers that fall below “0062239.” The serial number is on a tracking label under the seat.

The recalled YOYO³ strollers cost about $450 and they were sold from September 2024 through October 2024 in stores and online at Bloomingdale’s, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, Albee Baby, Macro baby, stokke.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com.

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and visit the YOYO³ Stroller recall website at https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 to register for a full refund, which will be sent as a check.

