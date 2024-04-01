Helados Mexico Ice Cream Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tropicale Foods, a California-based ice cream company, has recalled certain Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Packs due to a risk of food poisoning with Salmonella.

The recall involves 5,224 units of Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack with best by date of “MO Best By 10/11/2025,” which is printed on the bottom of the box.

No illnesses were reported, but tests on a finished mini mango bar were positive for Salmonella bacteria.

Infections with Salmonella often cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can spread into the bloodstream and cause severe, life-threatening complications.

The manufacturer has stopped distribution of the recalled product while they investigate what caused the problem.

The recalled ice cream bars were distributed at retail locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington, DC, and certain locations in Europe.

Customers who bought the recalled ice cream should not eat it and throw it out. For more information, contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 am and 5 pm pacific, Monday to Friday.

Source: Tropicale Foods Recalls Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack Because of Possible Health Risk

