Sensio Inc. has been hit by a group of 10 lawsuits involving people who were burned by Bella and Crux Pressure Cookers.

The lawsuits involve people from around the U.S. who allege that they were seriously burned by defective pressure cookers.

According to each of the lawsuits, the pressure cookers are defective because the lids can open when there is still pressure, heat, and steam trapped inside the unit.

If the lid is opened while the unit is still pressurized, the scalding-hot contents can be forcefully ejected, resulting in severe burn injuries to anyone standing nearby.

In August 2023, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled about 860,000 electric and stovetop pressure cookers made by Sensio because the lid can unlock and be removed during use.

According to the recall, at least 61 people suffered burn injuries when they were able to open the lid on their pressure cooker. The recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers.

The list of 10 pressure cooker lawsuits against Sensio includes:

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Multiple Lawsuits Against Sensio, Inc. For Bella & Crux Pressure Cooker Burn Injuries

