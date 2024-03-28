BJ's Wholesale Club Recalls 90,000 Tiki Torches After 2 People Burned

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club has recalled about 90,000 Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches due to a burn hazard.

The tiki torches were recalled because the top can break open and/or fall off when lit, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

BJ’s Wholesale Club said it received 9 reports of the tiki torch top breaking open or falling off, resulting in two reports of burn injuries.

They were sold exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club locations nationwide and online at www.bjs.com from January 2015 through November 2023 for about $13.

The manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled tiki torches and contact BJ’s Wholesale Club for a full refund. For more information, read the Product Safety Notice from the manufacturer.

Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard