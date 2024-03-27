Evercross EV5 Hoverboards Linked to Fire in New York City

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a Safety Warning for EVERCROSS EV5 Hoverboards because the battery can catch on fire.

The hoverboards “pose a risk of fire to consumers,” according to safety officials. No injuries or deaths were reported, but there was “one report of a fire, resulting in substantial property damage to a residential building in New York City in May 2023,” the CPSC warned.

The recalled hoverboards may be blue, black, or pink. They have the name “EVERCROSS” printed on the front of the board. They were sold online from July 2021 to the present on website such as Amazon.com, eBay.com, Likesporting.com, Lowes.com, Newegg.com, Ridefaboard.com and Walmart.com.

The hoverboards were not recalled because the Chinese manufacturer, Jinhua Smart Electric Technology Co. Ltd., refused to issue a recall or provide customers with a remedy.

Instead, safety officials in the U.S. are urging customers to immediately remove the battery packs from EVERCROSS EV5 Hoverboards and dispose of the battery according to local laws.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using EVERCROSS EV5 Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com