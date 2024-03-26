Fisher-Price Mickey & Friends Toy Sets Recalled for Choking Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fisher-Price has recalled about 204,000 Little People® Mickey and Friends toy sets because the heads can detach.

The sets contain 6 plastic figures, but only the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures are being recalled due to the choking hazards.

The recall involves figure packs with models HPJ88 and HTW75, which is printed on the bottom of the Goofy figure.

Fisher-Price said it received 3 reports of the heads detaching from the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a chocking hazard. There was one report of a young child who was found with a detached head in their mouth.

They were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Meijer, HEB and Kroger stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com and other various eCommerce sites from May 2023 through February 2024.

Fisher-Price is asking customers to immediately stop using the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures, take them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price for a pre-paid return label to get a $10 refund.

Source: Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Mickey and Friends Figures Due to Choking Hazard

