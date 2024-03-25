Ravin R500 Crossbows Recalled for Unexpectedly Firing Arrows

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ravin Crossbows has recalled more than 13,300 Ravin R500 Crossbows that can fire an arrow unexpectedly.

The problem is that if the crossbow is nearly but not fully cocked, the crossbow can discharge unexpectedly when users cock or uncock the crossbow.

No injuries were reported, but there was 1 report of a crossbow unexpectedly discharging. Crossbows that fire an arrow unexpectedly can cause severe injuries or death.

The recall involves Ravin R500 series crossbows, including the R500, R500 Sniper, R500E, R500E Sniper, R500 XK7, R500 Sniper XK7, R500E XK7, and R500E Sniper XK7.

They were sold nationwide from September 2021 through October 2023 by Ravin, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, other stores and websites online for between $2,550 and $4,025.

Ravin Crossbows is urging customers to stop using the recalled crossbows and visit the recall website for information on how to receive free repair at https://ravincrossbows.com/r500recall.

