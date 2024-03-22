440,000 Metallic Starbucks Mugs Recalled After 10 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Nestlé USA has recalled about 440,500 metallic mugs included in the 2023 Holiday Starbucks Gift Sets because they can overheat or break.

If the mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

There were 12 reports of the mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. One person needed medical attention.

Some of the injuries were severe. Nine people suffered severe burns or blisters on their fingers or hands. One person was cut on their finger, according to the recall notice.

The recalled Starbucks mugs were sold online and in-store at Target and Walmart, and through Nexcom (military retail outlets) nationwide from November 2023 through January 2024.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund. For more information, contact the manufacturer at https://www.nestleusa.com/info/contact-us-landing.

Source: Nestlé USA Recalls Metallic Mugs Sold with Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards