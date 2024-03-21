Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A couple from Washington who were both seriously burned by a pressure cooker have filed a lawsuit against Sunbeam Products.

The lawsuit was filed by Elizabeth and Philip B., a married couple who were injured in November 2022 while using a Sunbeam CrockPot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number K215JN).

While they were using the pressure cooking feature on their multi-cooker, “the lid opened while the contents were under pressure. The scalding hot contents forcefully erupted,” according to the lawsuit.

She suffered severe, extensive burn injuries on her face, neck, chest, shoulders, and hand. He was severely burned on his arm. The lawsuit includes graphic photos of their injuries.

The plaintiffs accuse the manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, of misleading them about the safety of the CrockPot Pressure Cooker.

For example, some of those safety claims include: “Once the pressure increases, the Lid cannot be opened,” and “At the end of cooking, the Lid cannot be unlicked until all the pressure is released.”

Instead, they claim that the lid can unlock when the pressure cooker is being used, resulting in an explosion of burning hot food and liquid.

The lawsuit was filed on March 14, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Tacoma) — Case Number 3:24-cv-05208.

