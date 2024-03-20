Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Honeywell has recalled about 29,000 System Sensor® Low Frequency Fire Alarms that may not alert people about a fire emergency.

The recall involves wall-mounted fire alarms that were primarily designed for office buildings and residential apartment buildings.

The problem is that the sounders and strobes can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert people about a fire. There were 2 reports of low or no sound output during installation.

The recall involves System Sensor L-series low frequency Sounders and Strobes for residential apartments and commercial buildings. They are labeled with date codes 3034 and 3035 and the following models: HWL-LF, HWL-LF-BP10, HRL-LF, HRL-LF-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, P2WL-LF.

They were sold by Honeywell authorized System Sensor installers and fire equipment distributors nationwide from March 2023 through April 2023 for about $107.

Honeywell is urging customers to contact the company to arrange for a free inspection and repair. For more information, check the recall notice or visit https://buildings.honeywell.com/us/en/brands/our-brands/system-sensor/resources/recall.

Source: Honeywell Recalls System Sensor L-Series Low Frequency Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire