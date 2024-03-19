Trader Joe's 50% Less Sodium Cashews Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The California-based nut company Wenders LLC has issued a recall for Trader Joes 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews.

The recall involves bags of Trader Joe’s cashews that were sold at stores in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA.

These bags are labeled with SKU Number 37884 and the following lot codes: T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142. The bags have “Best-Before Dates” between February 21, 2025 and March 10, 2025.

The problem with Salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing by the FDA during import. The cashews were imported from Vietnam or India. At least one of the recalled lots tested positive for Salmonella, according to the recall warning.

No illnesses were reported, but healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In some cases, the infection can become severe or life-threatening. Serious complications are more likely for high-risk populations, such as children, elderly adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Customers should not eat any of the recalled cashews. The products can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Source: Wenders LLC Recalls Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews Because of Possible Health Risk

