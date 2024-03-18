Best Buy Recalls 187,400 Insignia Air Fryers for Fire & Burn Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Best Buy has recalled another 187,400 Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens that can catch on fire and cause severe injuries.

The problem is that the air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break. This poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

Another problem is that the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, which poses laceration hazards as well as fire and burn injury hazards.

Best Buy said it received 24 reports of the air fryers overheating/melting or glass shattering, including 6 reports of the air fryers catching on fire. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The recall involves about 300,000 air fryers, including about 187,400 that were sold in the U.S. and another 99,900 air fryers in Canada.

This Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens can be identified by model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2.

They were sold nationwide at Best Buy stores and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.eBay.com, and third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32 and $180.

In April 2022, Best Buy previously recalled about 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens after more than 100 reports of overheating, fires, and a child who was burned.

Best Buy is asking customers to immediately stop using these recalled air fryers and register online at the website https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for a refund.

Source: Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards