Liberty Hardware Recalls Bathtub Safety Bars for Fall Hazard

Liberty Hardware has recalled about 174,500 Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars that can become unstable during use, which poses a fall hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

The recalled bathtub safety bars were sold nationwide since 2011 under the brand-names Peerless®, Safety First®, and Delta®.

The problem is that the plastic sticker grip-pads can dislodge or fall off after installation on tubs with tapered side-walls, the recall warns.

Without the grip pads, the tub bars will become unstable when they are being used by a person to get in and out of a bathtub with tapered side-walls.

There was one report of a person who fell and suffered a minor injury due to the problem. There were also 14 reports of the grip pads dislodging or needing to be replaced.

The recall involves Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars that were sold under the brand-names Peerless (model PL585); Safety First (models SF585 and S1F585); and Delta (model DF585), which is on a label on the packaging.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Walmart, other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and FlyingBulldogs.com from January 2011 through May 2024.

Liberty Hardware is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars and contact the company for a pre-paid label and packaging to return the bars for a $35 refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.libertyhardware.com/recall-notices/tub-safety-bar.

Source: Liberty Hardware Recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars Due to Fall Hazard