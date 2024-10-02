John Deere Recalls 150,000 Utility Tractors for Brake Failure Risk

Deere & Company recalled about 150,000 compact utility tractors after reports of people who were injured when the brakes failed.

The problem is that “the front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking,” according to the recall.

One person was hospitalized in a crash that occurred when the brake linkage failed. There were also 2 reports of people who suffered impact injuries, as well as minor property damage to the tractors.

The recall involves John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors. About 147,900 utility tractors were sold in the U.S.

They were sold by authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled utility tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the tractor into the dealer for a free repair.

If the customer is not able to bring the tractor to a dealer location, John Deere will make arrangements to repair the unit at the customer’s residence.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/.

Source: John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard