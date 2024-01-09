Magnetic Ball Kits Sold At Walmart Recalled for Safety Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

High-powered magnetic balls that were sold at Walmart have been recalled because they pose deadly safety hazards if swallowed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves the Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets and Magnetic Stone Building Blocks.

They were sold exclusively on Walmart.com by Joybuy. The company agreed to recall the magnetic ball sets after CPSC testing determined that the magnets are stronger than federal law allows.

Swallowing these high-powered magnetic balls can result in severe injury or death. The magnets can stick to each other (or another magnetic object in the body) and become lodged in the intestines.

“This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death,” according to the CPSC warning.

No incidents were specifically linked to this product, but the CPSC warned that 7 people have died after swallowing magnet balls. “CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021.”

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled magnetic balls, take them away from children, and contact Joybuy for a pre-paid return label and a full refund.

For more information, call Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214.

