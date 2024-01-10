3,000 Pressure Washers From Lowe's Recalled for Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

FNA Group has recalled about 2,930 Simpson Gas Pressure Washers due to a burn hazard.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the electric start system can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The manufacturer said it received 2 reports of batteries in the pressure washer’s electric start system overheating and damaging the units. No injuries were reported.

The recall involves Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with model number PS61264. They can be identified by the Simpson® logo and 4400 PSI printed on the handle of the unit. The model number of printed on a silver label on the frame of the unit.

They were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $1,100.

FNA Group is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact the company for a repair.

The repair will involve replacing the lithium battery in the electric start system with a sealed lead acid battery. For more information, visit https://simpsoncleaning.com/voluntaryrecall.

