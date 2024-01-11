Klein Tools Recalls 3,800 Power Stations for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Klein Tools has recalled about 3,800 portable rechargeable power stations due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the top and bottom of the internal inverter boards on the power station can overheat and catch on fire, or cause burn injuries.

Klein Tools said it received 4 reports of overheating. No injuries were reported and no lithium-ion battery fires were reported.

The recall involves Klein Tools® and Blackfire® portable rechargeable power stations with lithium-ion batteries. These power stations cna deliver up to 1500W of AC power.

The model names PAC1000 (Blackfire) and KTB1000 (Klein Tools) can be found on the label located at the rear of the power station.

They were sold nationwide from November 2021 through November 2023 by industrial distributors and electrical wholesalers for about $1,300.

Klein Tools is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled power stations and return the unit to their original place of purchase. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.kleintools.com/recall/ktb1000.

Source: Klein Tools Recalls Blackfire and Klein Tools Power Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards