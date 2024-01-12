Safety Harnesses Recalled on 50,000 Rhino Tree Stands

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

FeraDyne Outdoors has recalled the safety harnesses on about 50,000 Rhino Tree Stands because the stitching can rip, posing a fall hazard.

No injuries were reported, but hunters who fall out of a tree can suffer serious injuries or death.

The recall involves full-body safety harnesses with orange stitching on the white tether strap. These harnesses were included in the box of certain Rhino®-brand tree stand and ladder stands.

These harnesses were sold with Rhino Tree Stands and Ladder Stands with model numbers: RTH-100, RTH-200, RTL-100, RTL-200, RTL-300, RTL-400, RTL-1000, RTL-3000 and RTL-4000.

The safety harness model number is printed on a label included with each harness that says “RTH-2000S” or “RTH-2001S”.

The recalled products include hang-on tree stands, hang-on stands with shooting rails, and ladder stands (16-ft., 17.5-ft., 18-ft., and 22-ft. heights).

They were sold nationwide from February 2021 to December 2022.

at Dick’s Merchandising & Supply, Orscheln Farm & Home, other hunting and supply stores, online at Amazon.com and other websites.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled tree stands and contact FeraDyne Outdoors for instructions on how to receive a free replacement safety harness for their tree stand.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.feradyne.com/brands/rhino-tree-stands/rhino-tree-stands-recall/.

Source: FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard