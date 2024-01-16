Millions of Furniture Anti Tip-Over Kits Recalled for Deadly Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Alliance4Safety and 31 furniture-makers have announced a recall for millions of anti tip-over kits that have been sold with furniture since November 2019.

There were 2 reports of the plastic zip-tie in the anti-tip kit becoming brittle over time and breaking, which could allow a dresser or other heavy piece of furniture to tip over, causing severe injuries or death.

The risk of severe injury is greatest for young children, who are more likely to climb on furniture and cause it to tip over. They are also more likely to be crushed to death or suffocate after becoming trapped.

Adults may also be seriously injured or killed if the furniture tips over.

The recall involves plastic New Age furniture tip restraint kits that were sold by 31 furniture manufacturers after November 2019 in dressers and other clothing storage units.

The list of 31 furniture manufacturers who used the tip-over kits includes:

American Drew

American Woodcrafters

Amini Innovation Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC

Aspenhome

Austin Group Furniture, LLC

Avalon International Inc., LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings

Emery Park

FD Home Corp.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Furniture Values International, LLC

Homelegance USA, LLC

Hooker Furnishings

Kincaid Furniture

LC Direct Furniture

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.

Parker House Furniture

Progressive Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Riverside Furniture

Samuel Lawrence

Springhill Designs

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC

Universal Furniture

Van Thiel & Co.

Vanguard Furniture Company

Alliance4Safety and these furniture-makers are asking customers to immediately check if their dresser or other clothing storage unit has a manufacturing date of November 2019 or later.

If so, and the anti tip-over kit is made of plastic, contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip kit.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.alliance4safety.org/new-age-recall.

Source: Alliance4Safety and 31 Furniture Companies Recall Millions of Plastic New Age Furniture Tip-over Restraint Kits Due to Tip-over and Entrapment Hazards to Children