Quaker Oats has expanded a recall that began in December 2023 to include more products that may contain Salmonella bacteria.

The original recall was issued on December 15, 2023, for most types of Chewy Bars and granola cereals with expiration dates before September 2024.

The expanded recall includes more types of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select Cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and Snack Boxes that include these products.

This recall does NOT includeQuaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour, or Quaker Rice Snacks.

To check if your product was recalled and get a refund, visit the recall website at https://www.quakerrecallusa.com/.

Source: Update: Quaker Issues Revised Recall Notice with Additional Products Due to Possible Health Risk

