BrightFarms Salad Kits Recalled in 7 States for Listeria Risk

BrightFarms has recalled several varieties of BrightFarms® salad kits with spinach that may be contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a routine sample of the spinach from Element Farms was positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The recall involves BrightFarms Baby Spinach, Mediterranean Crunch Kit, Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, and Southwest Chipotle.

These salad kits contain spinach that was grown and supplied by Element Farms in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in 7 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The products were sold in 4-oz. clear plastic containers. For specific product information, visit the recall website at https://www.brightfarms.com/elementspinachrecall/.

Source: Brightfarms Recalls Spinach and Salad Kits Because of Possible Health Risk as a Result of Supplier Element Farms Recall

