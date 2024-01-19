Rizo Bros Mexican Cotija Cheese Recalled for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Rizo Lopez Foods has recalled aged Cotija Mexican cheese after a finished batch tested positive for Listeria contamination.

The recall involves a total of 344 cases of Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz), UPC 72724200043, batch number 4DW-23318.

The recalled Cotija cheese was distributed nationwide, and sold in an 8-oz. “puck”-shape wrapped in clear plastic.

The product is labeled as “Rizo Bros California Creamery” and “Made with Grade A Milk.” The batch number is printed on the outer edge of the clear plastic, along with “SELL BY 05/12/24 BATCH 4DW-23318.”

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a random sample tested by the Hawaii State Department of Health on January 3 was positive for Listeroa moncoytogenes bacteria.

Infections with Listeria can be life-threatening or deadly because the bacteria can spread to the bloodstream, brain, spinal cord, or body. The risk is highest for pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

Anyone who bought the recalled Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese should quarantine the product and destroy it. For more information, contact the manufacturer at 1-800-626-5587, Mon-Fri. 8:00am-5:00pm PST.

Source: Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. Recalls Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz) Because of Possible Health Risk

