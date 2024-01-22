Furnace Parts Recalled After Dozens of House Fires and Smoke Damage

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Daikin Comfort Technologies (formerly Goodman Manufacturing) has expanded a recall to include more evaporator coil drain pans that could catch on fire.

The evaporator coil drain pan is installed under a furnace to collect any water that drops off the evaporator coil.

The problem is that the molded plastic drain pan located at the bottom of the evaporator coil can overheat, melt and deform. The issue poses a fire hazard, which could result in deadly house fires or damage.

There were 31 reports of fires involving the drain pans, including 5 reports since the recall was originally announced in July 2022.

One person suffered a smoke inhalation injury. There were also “several reports of significant fire and smoke damage to residences,” according to the recall notice.

The expanded recall involves another 3,600 units, plus 298,300 evaporator coil drain pans, and 44,000 in Canada that were previously recalled in November 2021 and July 2022.

This recall only involved drain pans that were paired in the field with residential gas furnaces installed in an up-flow/vertical configuration.

The drain pans were assembled as new equipment with certain evaporator coil models with serial number prefixes ranging from 1901-2101. They were sold from January 2019 to November 2021.

For more information, call DCT toll-free at 888-520-0579 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/drainpan.

Source: Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing (formerly Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.) Expands Recall of Evaporator Coil Drain Pans to Include Additional Units