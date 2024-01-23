72,000 Kids Bike Helmets Recalled for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Retrospec has recalled about 72,000 Scout Kid’s Bike Helmets that can fail to protect a child’s head in the event of a crash.

These recalled bicycle helmets do not have proper coverage, labeling requirements, or positional stability, as required by federal law, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

No injuries were reported, but “the helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury,” the recall warned.

The helmets were sold nationwide at T Scheels, Play it Again Sports, and independent bicycle stores nationwide and online from February 2019 through March 2023 for between $18 and $23.

The helmets came in 13 colors and they were sold with a green hang tag with the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the helmet size. The word Retrospec or the Retrospec “R” logo appear on the right side of the helmet.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bike helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall.

Source: Retrospec Recalls Kid’s Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets