Over 580,000 Beds Recalled After 36 People Injured

Home Design has recalled more than half a million beds that can break or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to users.

The recall involves about 527,177 beds that were sold in the U.S., plus 55,847 beds that were sold in Canada since November 2018.

Home Design reported 128 incidents of the beds breaking, sagging, or collapsing during use, including 36 people who were injured.

The beds were sold by Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com from July 2018 through November 2023 for between $100 and $300.

The recall involves the following beds:

Part Number 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Part Number 80032 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Part Number 80071 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

Part Number 80053 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

King Size Part Number 80055 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Home Design is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails.

For more information, customers can visit the recall website at http://www.homedesign-us.com/recall.

Source: Home Design Recalls Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards