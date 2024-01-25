Steamist Recalls 5,000 Shower Seats After 4 People Injured

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Steamist has recalled about 5,000 wall-mounted, folding shower seats that can break and cause users to fall or suffer laceration injuries.

The problem is that the wall mounting bracket and seat rods supporting the Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seat can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards to people.

The recall involves Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats with model numbers SBS-101BN, SBS-101PN, SBS-101PC, or SBS-101ORB.

The seats measure about 20-inches wide by 13-inches deep. They have three teak-wood slats, and mounting brackets made of brushed nickel, polished nickel, polished chrome, or oil-rubbed bronze finishes.

The recall involves about 3,900 shower seats that were sold in the U.S., plus another 733 that were sold in Canada and 126 in Mexico.

They were sold from June 2009 through February 2015 for between $490 and $660.

Steamist is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled shower seats and contact the company for information on how to get a refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://steamist.com/recall-notices/bath-shower-seats/.

