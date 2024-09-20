Patients who have a hip replacement with the CPT Hip System are more than twice as likely to experience thigh-bone fractures compared to patients with other hip implants, according to a recent study in the United Kingdom.

These risks were described in an FDA Safety Communication on September 17, in which the agency urged doctors to avoid implanting the CPT Hip System in new patients unless there is no alternative.

Zimmer Biomet previously warned surgeons about the increased risk of thigh-bone fractures in July 2024. The company also said it would phase out sales of the CPT Hip System worldwide by December 2024.

In the meantime, the CPT Hip System is still available, but the FDA “has concerns about the CPT Hip System continuing to be implanted in new patients, given recent research that found a higher risk of thigh bone fracture…”

Thigh-bone fractures with a hip replacement are commonly caused by falls, especially in older patients with osteoporosis. This complication is very serious.

Broken bones around the metal stem of a hip replacement can cause the implant to loosen. Patients will need to surgery to repair the thigh-bone and re-implant a new metal stem. This surgery is technically challenging, and poor outcomes are common.

Unfortunately, many patients never fully regain the same hip function or mobility.

For patients who have already been implanted with this device, FDA does not recommend removal of a well-functioning CPT Hip System.

If you experience any new or unexpected symptoms including pain, stiffness, or instability, you should talk to your implanting surgeon or the hospital where your hip replacement surgery was performed.

Source: Zimmer Biomet CPT Hip System Femoral Stem and Increased Risk of Thigh Bone Fracture – FDA Safety Communication