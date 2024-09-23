137,000 Lucid Platform Beds Recalled After 18 People Injured

Lucid Mattress has recalled about 137,000 platform beds that can sag, collapse, or break during use, which poses an injury hazard.

There were 245 reports of the beds breaking, sagging, or collapsing during use, including 18 people who suffered bruises (or contusions).

The recall involves Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in Twin, Full, Queen, King, and Cal-King sizes.

On the backside of the headboard is a white federal law label that reads: “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321.”

The recalled platform beds were sold nationwide in stores and online from September 2019 through April 2024.

The list of retailers includes Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk.com, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JC Penney, Lowes.com, Lucid, Macys, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears.com, Target.com, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart, and possibly other stores.

Lucid is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact the company for a free replacement bed frame.

For more information on how to get a replacement bed, visit the recall website at https://lucidmattress.com/recall/upholsteredplatformbed/.

Source: CVB Recalls LUCID Platform Beds with Upholstered Square Tufted Headboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards