Dynacare Baby Powder Recalled for Asbestos Contamination Risk

Safety officials have announced a recall for 62 cases of Dynacare Baby Powder that may contain asbestos.

The recall involves 14-oz. plastic bottles of Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, Item Number 4875, Expiration Date 2026/12/28.

The product was sent to distributors on or after March 11, 2024, by direct delivery in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, and Wisconsin; and Amazon.com.

Asbestos is a naturally-occurring mineral that is often found near talc, which is why asbestos is a possible contaminant in talcum powder.

Talc can be contaminated with asbestos if precautions are not taken to carefully select the mining site or purify the talc, according to the FDA.

Unfortunately, asbestos is also known to cause cancer and other health problems. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed by people who developed cancer after using used baby powder with talc.

The recall was announced after a routine sampling program by the FDA revealed that the finished products contained asbestos.

Customers who bought Dynacare Baby Powder (Batch Number B 051) should stop using it immediately and return it for a full refund.

Source: Dynarex Corporation Recalls Product Due to Possible Health Risk