Petzl America has recalled about 22,000 GYM, PANDION, and PANJI climbing harnesses due to a fall hazard.

The recall was issued after a report of a person in the U.S. who was seriously injured in a fall.

The problem is that the climbing harnesses can be put on backwards by mistake, with a rope or carabiner attached to a non-weight-bearing leg loop elastic band. If the elastic band breaks, a user can fall.

The hazard puts users “at risk of falling from height and sustaining serious injury, including paraplegia or death,” according to Petzl.

Petzl is recalling three climbing harnesses: the GYM harness (Model No. C032AA00), the PANDION harness (Model Nos. C029AA00 and C029AA01), and the PANJI harness (Model No. C028AA00).

They were sold nationwide from January 2019 through May 2024 to consumers, climbing gym operators, adventure parks, guide companies, and search and rescue operations. The recall involves about 22,000 harnesses in the U.S., plus another 5,800 in Canada.

Petzl is urging customers to immediately stop using the harnesses and contact the company for instructions on how to return the harnesses to Petzl for a free modification.

Petzl said it will “rework your harnesses and replace the original leg loop elastic band with a newly designed leg loop elastic band, free of charge, including shipping.”

The repair will include new leg-loop elastic bands with updated warnings, and a sewn-in label identifying the “BACK” of the harness.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.petzl.com/US/en/Operators/safety-alerts/2024-9-12/Important-Voluntary-Recall-GYM-PANDION-PANJI-Harnesses.

Source: Petzl America Recalls GYM, PANDION and PANJI Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard

