Bed Rails Sold On Amazon Recalled for Deadly Safety Risks

The Inforce Storefront page on Amazon.com has recalled about 1,170 Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails that pose a safety risk.

The bed rails were recalled because they violate federal regulations for adult portable bed rails, which poses a life-threatening hazard.

When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can suffocate to death if they get trapped within the bed rail, or between the bed rail and the side of a mattress.

No injuries were reported, but the recalled bed rails present “a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The bed rails were sold exclusively online at www.amazon.com from August 21, 2023 through August 2024 for about $40.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the bed rails and contact the company for instructions on how to get a refund.

Refunds will only be provided for bed rails that were purchased on or after August 21, 2023.

In recent years, millions of bed rails have been recalled because they do not meet federal safety standards. Tragically, many of these products have also been linked to deaths involving elderly people.

Earlier this year, about 272,000 Endurance Bed Rails were recalled after 3 deaths were reported. Two months later, Medline recalled 1.5 million portable bed rails that were sold since 2009 after they were linked to 2 deaths.

Source: Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Inforce

