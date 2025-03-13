Daily Veggies Enoki Mushrooms Recalled for Listeria Risk

New Age International Inc., a company based in Brooklyn, New York, has recalled all lots of Daily Veggies® Enoki Mushrooms due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall involves Enoki Mushrooms that were sold in 200-g (7.05-oz.) plastic bags that were labeled as a “Product of Korea.” The bag is marked with UPC Code 8809159458890 on the back label.

The mushrooms were distributed to wholesalers in New York that distributed to other states.

No illnesses were reported, but the contamination was discovered after samples collected from a store in West Virginia on January 15, 2025 tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Infections with Listeria can cause serious, life-threatening infections. The risk is greatest for children, elderly adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

“Although healthy persons may suffer only sort-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Health officials are warning people not to eat this product. Consumers who bought this product are urged to destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: New Age International Recalls Daily Veggies Brand Enoki Mushroom Due to Possible Health Risk