Abbott Diabetes Care has issued a warning for certain FreeStyle Libre 3 and Libre 3 Plus sensors that can produce incorrect low glucose readings.

Abbott warned that incorrect low glucose readings may lead to wrong treatment decisions for people who are living with diabetes, such as skipping or delaying insulin doses, or eating too many carbohydrates.

This poses serious health risks, including serious injuries or death.

The problem has been linked to reports of 736 serious injuries and 7 deaths worldwide as of November 14, 2025, according to the FDA Early Alert.

Abbott is urging customers to immediately visit https://www.freestylecheck.com to check if your FreeStyle Libre 3 Sensor is being recalled.

The website has information on how to find your sensor serial number, and a tool to check if your serial number is being recalled.

Source: Early Alert: Glucose Monitor Sensor Issue from Abbott Diabetes Care