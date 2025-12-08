INIU has announced a recall for about 210,000 power bank portable chargers that can overheat and catch on fire or explode.

The defective lithium-ion battery in the power banks poses fire and burn hazards, as well as a risk of significant property damage.

There were 15 reports of the power banks overheating, including 11 reports of fires.

These fires resulted in 3 minor burn injuries and over $380,000 in property damage, according to the warning provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on December 5, 2025.

The recall involves INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks with Model BI-B41. They have a black or blue case, the INIU logo, and a paw-print LED light on the front. Only power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are being recalled.

They were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com between August 2021 and April 2022 for about $18.

The recall was announced by INIU, a company based in Seattle, Washington. The power banks were manufactured in China by Shenzhen Topstar Industry Co., Ltd., according to the recall.

INIU is warning customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and register for a full refund.

Customers can visit the recall website at https://iniushop.com/pages/recall-b41 to check the serial number. If your power bank is being recalled, you can submit a claim for a full refund or gift card.

Source: INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon